Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has jumped to the defence of exciting prospect Mason Greenwood after a harsh report from UK newspaper, the Mirror.

The Mirror recently published a report, citing inside knowledge that the Red Devils fear Greenwood will ‘throw’ his career away like former talent Ravel Morrison.

19-year-old Greenwood has endured a difficult start to the season after establishing himself as one the most talented wonderkid’s around last term, leading to constant media speculations surrounding his character, attitude and personal life.

The Athletic (subscription required) reported on Monday morning that the club were concerned with the attacker’s dedication’ in training and ‘activities’ off the pitch.

Unfortunately, afterwards the rest of the media landscape jumped on this narrative, with myself combating the unfair criticism Greenwood faced after he allegedly came under-fire from United teammate Bruno Fernandes for a slight error in training.

Ferdinand’s valiant defence of Greenwood also comes after fellow United legend Gary Neville forced colleague Jamie Carragher to delete a somewhat insensitive tweet regarding the Greenwood situation.

Can you name the Manchester United officials you spoke to for this story please?! https://t.co/uQBXdT7FWS — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 15, 2020

Greenwood’s season didn’t get off to a great start at all, with the ace causing controversy with Phil Foden on their first trip away with the England senior team by flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

The United ace, who features as a right-winger or centre-forward, has not had the same chances that Foden has to overcome that cloud with the ace’s first-team action so far up and down.

Greenwood’s had to deal with personal issues during this period, as close friend and former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten recently took his own life.

Greenwood paid tribute to his pal after his first goal of the season against RB Leipzig.

With that situation in mind, it’s a testament to Mason’s character that he’s even remained available for selection for the most part, that’s the real show of his commitment – not the talk of his training displays.

Taking everything into account, it’s clear that Greenwood’s facing the roughest patch of his career to date, but some of the criticism he’s faced has been unwarranted and disgusting.