Real Madrid have reportedly contacted Manchester United to inform them they’d be willing to negotiate a swap deal involving midfielders Federico Valverde and Paul Pogba.

This is according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who state that Real have changed their minds about Valverde and are now increasingly open to letting him go.

Talk of this kind of swap deal has come up before, with the Sun previously claiming Man Utd could be keen on such a deal, with Pogba struggling to live up to his potential at Old Trafford.

Valverde has generally impressed in his time in the Madrid first-team, but Don Balon suggest they’ve lost patience with him after a recent dip and could now be prepared to exchange him for Pogba.

On the face of it, these are two below-par players who perhaps won’t do much to strengthen either club, but at the same time these teams will be keen to make a change.

It just hasn’t worked out for Pogba at United, but Real may well feel a player of his quality can revive his career at the Bernabeu.

Valverde also surely has his best years ahead of him and can therefore benefit from a change of scene if he does get his move to Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops, but it could certainly be a deal that benefits all parties involved if it works out.