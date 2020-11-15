“Slows everything down” – Paul Pogba torn to shreds over poor Manchester United form

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been on the receiving end of some brutal criticism from the French press.
The 27-year-old has struggled to show his best form for much of his time at Old Trafford, and it seems he’s now getting critics back in his native France.
This follows Pogba often being slammed by pundits in the British press, with many former Man Utd players often singling him out for criticism, sometimes a little harshly.
Still, there can be no denying we haven’t seen the best of Pogba in his time in England, and it’s a big shame to see his decline after the remarkable ability he displayed at Juventus.
L’Equipe have now joined the chorus of critical voices as they ripped into Pogba in a recent editorial.
The French paper have slammed Pogba for slowing the game down when he gets on the ball, and for being underwhelming in a growing number of games recently.
It remains to be seen if the France international can really bounce back from this, or if he’s now destined to get into a further decline in years to come.
United fans may well be hoping the club can now manage to sell him for a decent fee before it’s too late.