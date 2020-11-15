Manchester United are being tipped to be on alert after quotes from Ajax director of football Marc Overmars.

The Dutchman has done fine work in his role at Ajax alongside former Man Utd goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, but he’s now appeared to cast some doubt over their futures at the club.

Overmars is quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying he’s already been in the job for longer than he expected and that it’s proving very tiring for him, which could perhaps mean he’s open to moving on and taking on a fresh challenge.

“When I was appointed in this job at Ajax I knew I only wanted to stay for three or four years ­maximum,” he said.

“I have been here eight seasons now! For me – but just as much for Edwin – it is sure that we are not going to carry on here until we are 60.

“This job at Ajax is costing too much energy. The whole of the ­Netherlands is constantly on my back and has an opinion about us. The job has brought a lot of great things too. Edwin and I are proud that we have brought Ajax back where it should be in Europe.”

The Mirror seem to think Overmars’ quotes will be of interest to United, as he implies the same could be true of Van der Sar, who has been linked with the Red Devils by the Sun in recent times.

The Premier League giants don’t have a sporting director at the moment, but their recent mixed record in the transfer market suggests they could do with bringing one in.

United fans would surely love to see a former player like Van der Sar taking on that role, and Overmars might also be a strong candidate.