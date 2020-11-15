Manchester United given transfer warning by head of Red Devils star’s agency

Manchester United could be facing a difficult decision over defender Eric Bailly in the near future.

That’s if the latest quotes from Graziano Battistini, the head of the player’s agency, are anything to go by, as he told Calciomercato that Bailly’s situation might have to be reassessed if he continues to struggle for playing time at Old Trafford.

Bailly has had mixed fortunes since joining Man Utd back in 2016, with the Ivory Coast international generally looking a solid and reliable performer, but with injuries getting in his way as he’s slowly fallen down the pecking order.

This led to Bailly being linked with AC Milan in the summer by Gazzetta dello Sport, with translation from the Metro, though this never materialised at the time.

Still, Battistini has now fuelled talk of a potential move to Milan again, according to Calciomercato, as he admitted his agency may need to evaluate the player’s options, including the potential of a switch to the San Siro.

“The boy is in an important context like that of United, before evaluating an exit there must be absolutely valid situations,” he told Calciomercato. “The Milan idea may have a logic, but we need to evaluate many implications, to date we are talking about nothing.

“The experience with the Red Devils depends, as always happens, on luck, who you meet, on the opportunities… If he has the right chances, for me he can be an important player to solve some problems of the team.

“If all this does not happen, it is clear that the situation will need to be assessed, but now it is too early to say certain things. My Spanish partners who manage it are cautious in all respects, but the boy is very focused on Manchester United.”

Many United fans would be disappointed to lose Bailly, even if only as a squad player, as he surely still has some role to play in this Red Devils side.