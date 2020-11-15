Lionel Messi has two demands over potential Manchester City transfer

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly eager for Pep Guardiola and Sergio Aguero to stick around at Manchester City if he is to move to the Etihad Stadium.

These could be two key demands for Messi despite City generally looking in a strong position to sign the Argentine, according to El Chiringuito in the video below…

?"El CITY sigue a la CABEZA por MESSI". ??La información de @10JoseAlvarez en #ElChiringuitoDeMega pic.twitter.com/YIns2FJelj — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 13, 2020

They state that City continue to be in the lead to sign Messi, but that a reunion with his former manager Guardiola could be a big part of that coming to fruition.

The pair certainly seemed to make a fine team at the Nou Camp all those years ago, with Guardiola playing a key role in transforming Messi’s game and delivering huge success to Barcelona.

The Spanish tactician has since gone on to enjoy further success at Bayern Munich and at current club City, and it’s easy to see why Messi would want to be a part of that after Barca’s recent struggles.

El Chiringuito add that Messi would like to see Aguero commit his future as well, with his fellow Argentine one of his best friends away from the football pitch.