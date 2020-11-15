Menu

Lionel Messi has two demands over potential Manchester City transfer

Manchester City
Posted by

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly eager for Pep Guardiola and Sergio Aguero to stick around at Manchester City if he is to move to the Etihad Stadium.

These could be two key demands for Messi despite City generally looking in a strong position to sign the Argentine, according to El Chiringuito in the video below…

MORE: Man City star being monitored as potential replacement for Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid

They state that City continue to be in the lead to sign Messi, but that a reunion with his former manager Guardiola could be a big part of that coming to fruition.

The pair certainly seemed to make a fine team at the Nou Camp all those years ago, with Guardiola playing a key role in transforming Messi’s game and delivering huge success to Barcelona.

More Stories / Transfer Rumours
Liverpool and Chelsea both in talks over potential Barcelona transfer raid
Video: Chelsea target Declan Rice gets piggyback off Ben Chilwell in moment that Blues’ fans will love during England training
Video: These Chelsea fans react as ‘agent’ Ben Chilwell assists target Declan Rice in England training

The Spanish tactician has since gone on to enjoy further success at Bayern Munich and at current club City, and it’s easy to see why Messi would want to be a part of that after Barca’s recent struggles.

El Chiringuito add that Messi would like to see Aguero commit his future as well, with his fellow Argentine one of his best friends away from the football pitch.

More Stories Lionel Messi Pep Guardiola Sergio Aguero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.