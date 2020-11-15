Former Chelsea and Tottenham star Gus Poyet has backed Edinson Cavani to prove people wrong at Manchester United this season.

The Uruguay international joined Man Utd on a free transfer in the summer after a great career at Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli, as well as with his national team.

Some may have doubted Cavani’s ability to come and shine in the Premier League at this age and this stage of his career, but he got off to a good start with the Red Devils with a goal in the recent 3-1 win over Everton.

Poyet, another Uruguayan who enjoyed his time in English football, is now backing his fellow countryman to surprise a few people at United.

Discussing Cavani in an interview with the Daily Mail, Poyet said: “I think he is going to be more important for Manchester United than people think.

“Look at the last game at Everton. The result was in the balance, he came off the bench, once chance and bang.

“English football is perfect for Uruguayans because we are passionate. Once we sign a contract, we forget about it because the only thing that matters next is winning. English fans love that.”

United fans will be excited by these quotes from someone who should know Cavani well, with the 33-year-old certainly a promising addition to the squad, even if only a short-term basis to take the pressure off youngsters like Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.