According to the MailOnline, Crystal Palace have identified Chelsea outcast Marcos Alonso as a potential signing next summer if Patrick van Aanholt decides to leave on a free transfer.

The Mail report that Palace hold ‘strong’ interest in Alonso, with Roy Hodgson’s side also eyeing former Aston Villa ace Jordan Amavi as a potential left-back target.

Van Aanholt is in fact a graduate of Chelsea’s academy, the Dutchman’s current contract with the Eagles expires at the end of the season, though the talks over new terms are described as ‘active’ by the Mail.

Alonso has been cast aside at Chelsea, with the Athletic, reporting that Frank Lampard Lampard was left furious with the ace after his antics on the day of the Blues’ comeback 3-3 draw against West Brom.

The Athletic shockingly claimed that the Spaniard attempted to watch the second-half of the match from the team bus after he was substituted for his costly errors at halftime.

With that in mind and the fact that Alonso has not featured since the draw against the Baggies – making the matchday squad just once over this period – it would seem like the wing-back’s time is up.

The 29-year-old could spark more creativity into the Palace team with his style of play, Alonso’s got vast experience with 141 Premier League games to his name, seeing him bag 20 goals and 12 assists.

Alonso could make a similar attacking impact to Van Aanholt if the ace were to leave next summer, but he’s much more suspect in defence owing to his questionably positioning and dangerous lack of pace.