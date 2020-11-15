Pundit shockingly claims Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is ‘greedy’ and not ‘world class’ like Spurs’ Heung-Min Son

Radio presenter Andy Goldstein has shockingly claimed that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is not ‘world class’ and that the Egyptian is actually ‘greedy’.

Goldstein made the ludicrous comments whilst on talkSPORT’s Drive show alongside former Spurs and Wolves midfielder Jamie O’Hara.

Salah’s name came up after the pair raved about Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son, with Goldstein taking this opportunity to suggest that Salah doesn’t belong in the same bracket.

After adding that Salah ‘misses a lot of chances’, Goldstein did have some kind words for Salah at least when he described him as a ‘fantastic’ player – just not ‘world class’ in his eyes.

? ????: “Is Son world class?” ? ?????: “Absolutely, yes! I don’t know how this is a debate?” ? ????: “I’d play Son in front of Salah. I don’t know if Salah is world class…” Is Son world class? Would you play Son over Salah? ???? pic.twitter.com/e8Qczx6J9F — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 14, 2020

Goldstein: “Is Mohamed Salah world class? No, I don’t think he’s world class.

O’Hara: “You’d play Son in front of Salah?”

Goldstein: “Yes, I would.”

O’Hara: “So that makes Son world class…”

Goldstein: “No it doesn’t, because I said Salah’s not world class.”

O’Hara: “But Salah is world class!”

Goldstein: “I don’t know if he is world class.”

O’Hara: “He’s one of the best right-wingers in the world.”

Goldstein:

“He’s a greedy player, Mohamed Salah. He has a lot of chances, he misses a lot of chances. He scores some great goals, of course he does, he’s a fantastic player but I would say Salah is not world class.”

That’s just one part of the excerpt that many will be left utterly shocked by.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Frenkie de Jong leaves his Barcelona teammate Pjanic for dead on the way to Holland’s second goal vs Bosnia Juventus look to Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent to help them sign Premier League ace as talks held over potential signing Video: Liverpool star Sadio Mane outmuscles defender to score late winner for Senegal vs Guinea-Bissau

The eye test and a look at stats swiftly shuts down Goldstein’s assessment of the Liverpool forward.

Jurgen Klopp’s side signed the Egyptian in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £34m, as per BBC Sport. Salah has since become one of the world’s best players and a reason why the Reds are back on the top.

Since returning to the Premier League after being harshly cast aside by Chelsea as a promising young talent, Salah has scored 81 goals in the top-flight and laid on 28 assists.

With Salah firing Liverpool to the Champions League triumph in 18/19 and the Premier League title in 19/20, not a single top-flight player has made a bigger impact since the forward returned to England.