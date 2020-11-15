Mohamed Salah out of Liverpool vs Leicester City clash after second coronavirus test

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt the blow of Mohamed Salah returning a second positive coronavirus test.

The Reds forward seems to have tested positive for COVID-19 again, which looks set to rule him out of next weekend’s Premier League clash with Leicester City, according to the Metro.

Salah has been a hugely important player for Liverpool and fans will no doubt want him back as soon as possible after this setback.

Thankfully, the Metro quote the Egyptian FA medical staff as saying Salah has shown no symptoms so far, so he should be in good shape to return to action once he clears the virus from his system and provides a negative test result.

Liverpool have had a hugely frustrating season so far with a long list of injuries, while key players Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara have also contracted coronavirus in recent weeks.

Salah has been in superb form and will be a big loss for LFC if he sits out too many games.