Menu

Real Madrid rival Liverpool & Manchester United for potential £53.8million transfer

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to pursue the transfer of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The talented young Frenchman has shone in the Bundesliga and it seems only a matter of time before he makes his way to one of Europe’s elite clubs.

MORE: Video: Real Madrid loanee Reinier Jesus shows his class with a calm finish for Brazil vs South Korea

Upamecano has recently been linked with Manchester United by the Times, and he could certainly be an ideal partner for Harry Maguire, providing a major upgrade on struggling stars like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

According to Don Balon, however, Real Madrid now look set to battle Liverpool for Upamecano’s signature, with the report noting that he’s also on the Reds’ radar following the injury to Joe Gomez.

Real Madrid have their own issues at the back, and Upamecano could be an absolutely ideal long-term successor to the ageing Sergio Ramos.

rb leipzig dayot upamecano

Dayot Upamecano has been linked with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United

Don Balon claim both Real and Liverpool could be ready to pay as much as £53.8million for Upamecano, and that could end up being a bargain for this promising young player.

More Stories / Transfer Rumours
Offer prepared: Liverpool ready to try signing versatile star on five-year deal
Liverpool strongly linked with transfer of impressive 23-year-old to fix problem position
Manchester United given transfer warning by head of Red Devils star’s agency

Still only 22 years of age, Upamecano could end up being one of the best in Europe in his position for much of the next decade, so it could be crucial for Liverpool or United to win the race for his signature.

It won’t be easy, however, as Madrid have a habit of landing the game’s biggest ‘Galacticos’ and putting together star-studded sides that can compete for major honours.

More Stories Dayot Upamecano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.