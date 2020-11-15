Real Madrid are reportedly ready to pursue the transfer of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The talented young Frenchman has shone in the Bundesliga and it seems only a matter of time before he makes his way to one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Upamecano has recently been linked with Manchester United by the Times, and he could certainly be an ideal partner for Harry Maguire, providing a major upgrade on struggling stars like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

According to Don Balon, however, Real Madrid now look set to battle Liverpool for Upamecano’s signature, with the report noting that he’s also on the Reds’ radar following the injury to Joe Gomez.

Real Madrid have their own issues at the back, and Upamecano could be an absolutely ideal long-term successor to the ageing Sergio Ramos.

Don Balon claim both Real and Liverpool could be ready to pay as much as £53.8million for Upamecano, and that could end up being a bargain for this promising young player.

Still only 22 years of age, Upamecano could end up being one of the best in Europe in his position for much of the next decade, so it could be crucial for Liverpool or United to win the race for his signature.

It won’t be easy, however, as Madrid have a habit of landing the game’s biggest ‘Galacticos’ and putting together star-studded sides that can compete for major honours.