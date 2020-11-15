(Video) Andy Cole in heated radio debate over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial expertise

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole was involved in a heated debate on popular football radio show TalkSPORT with Hugh Woozencroft after the host claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will never be able to guide the Reds back to their glory days.

Cole, now retired, featured on TalkSPORT where he was embroiled in a heated debate with Woozencroft over whether or not Solskjaer can be the man to restore United back to their winning ways.

Woozencroft shockingly and rather sarcastically claimed that United failed to spend big bucks during the summer transfer window because they’re more concerned with ensuring the club’s ex-players publicly defend Solskjaer.

Elsewhere, Cole maintained the stance that Solskjaer deserves more time after showcasing a very respectable record after his first 100 matches in charge.