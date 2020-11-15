Video: Arsenal ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles does something he’s never shown before with overhead kick attempt in England training

Arsenal ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles showed us something that we’ve never seen from him before with a brilliant show of acrobatics in England training.
The 23-year-old showcased his insane athleticism in one of the training sessions before England’s friendly win against Ireland on Thursday night.
Maitland-Niles, who has now won a total of 4 England caps since his debut in September, pulled off an overhead kick attempt during a small-sided game, which used small goals.
The versatile ace soared into the air and met the coach’s ball in with his acrobatic attempt, but was denied a magical moment as his effort was blocked.
Maitland-Niles’ brilliant show of acrobatics can be seen after 13.20:
It’s great to see that Gareth Southgate has got the lads beaming with confidence and that training sessions aren’t monotonous with fun games like the one above.