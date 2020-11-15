Video: Astonishing open goal miss from Liverpool’s Sadio Mane for Senegal

You would always back Sadio Mane to take a big chance because he’s usually deadly in front of goal, but there was an astonishing moment for Senegal this afternoon as he somehow missed an open goal.

You see the net ripple so it takes a few seconds to realise that it’s actually gone wide, although it does take a massive bobble on his way through to him:

Pictures from beIN Sport

It also looks like he just hesitates at the last moment due to his own player and the challenge going in, but he still needs to be sticking that one in the back of the net.