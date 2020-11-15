Menu

Video: Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy pulls of yet another stunning stop for Senegal

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s decision to sign Edouard Mendy this summer was a calculated risk because he’s clearly a talented player, but he didn’t have a lot of top level experience so you never know how a player will react to the step up.

It turns out he’s a serious upgrade on their previous options and he’s been gaining a lot of admirers for his performances in the Premier League.

He’s been making some lovely saves for Senegal in the international break too, and this is his latest stop:

Pictures from AFCON qualifying

More Stories Edouard Mendy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.