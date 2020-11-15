Video: Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy pulls of yet another stunning stop for Senegal

Chelsea’s decision to sign Edouard Mendy this summer was a calculated risk because he’s clearly a talented player, but he didn’t have a lot of top level experience so you never know how a player will react to the step up.

It turns out he’s a serious upgrade on their previous options and he’s been gaining a lot of admirers for his performances in the Premier League.

He’s been making some lovely saves for Senegal in the international break too, and this is his latest stop:

Another game, another superb save from Edouard Mendy. ?? pic.twitter.com/JLh8470WyQ — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) November 15, 2020

Pictures from AFCON qualifying