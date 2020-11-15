Menu

Video: Dries Mertens puts Belgium 2-0 up against England with a well struck free kick

It’s natural that any goalkeeper who’s under pressure will receive plenty of criticism for any goals they concede, but opinion will be split on this one.

A quick look online shows some divided England fans when it comes to blaming Jordan Pickford for Belgium’s second goal, but you can’t deny that it’s a well struck free kick from Dries Mertens:

Pickford will take some blame because it’s not right in the corner, but the angle from behind the ball shows that it’s just an excellent free kick that few keepers will manage to stop.

 

