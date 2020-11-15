Video: Frenkie de Jong leaves his Barcelona teammate Pjanic for dead on the way to Holland’s second goal vs Bosnia

It’s always interesting to watch club teammates face off on the international stage, and it looks like Miralem Pjanic may want to avoid Frenkie de Jong when they return to Barcelona.

De Jong leaves Pjanic for dead in the build up to the second Dutch goal, and it’s not a good look for Pjanic as he can’t even manage to foul his teammate and stop the move either:

Pictures from L’Equipe

Pace has never been a big part of Pjanic’s game so it’s not a big surprise, but it will still give de Jong the bragging rights if they hold on for the win.