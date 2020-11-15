Video: Gareth Bale beats Spurs teammate Matt Doherty at the back post to assist David Brooks for Wales vs Ireland

We’ve seen a few intriguing match ups between club teammates in the international break, and this evening saw Gareth Bale going up against his Spurs teammate Matt Doherty.

You would think the main threat would come from Bale’s pace if he got the ball down and ran at his man, but it was actually an aerial battle that’s led to the breakthrough goal.

Doherty gets caught under the ball as he back-peddles, and Bale’s header puts it on a plate for David Brooks to nab the opener:

Wales have the breakthrough! Gareth Bale heads back across goal and David Brooks nods in from close range to put the hosts ahead. ?? Follow updates: https://t.co/G7cnjs4luj

