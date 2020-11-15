Video: Hop-skipping Chelsea star Jorginho scores tidy penalty for Italy vs Poland

In the 26th minute of tonight’s Nations League tie against Poland, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho fired Italy into the lead from the penalty spot.
The Azzurri were awarded a spot-kick when Andrea Belotti was pulled down after a dangerous cross from Federico Bernardeschi.
Jorginho stepped up confidently, sticking with his trademark hop-skip technique, as he tucked the ball into the bottom corner, sending the Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way.
Jorginho has missed two of his five penalties for Chelsea so far this season, so this will be a much-needed confidence booster for the ace – especially if Timo Werner ends up off the duties anytime soon.