Video: Horrible scenes as Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel appears to be knocked out after a knee to the head

You can always tell immediately when something is wrong on the football pitch, and Kasper Schmeichel wasn’t in a good way for Denmark this evening.

It doesn’t look like this is intentional in anyway from the Icelandic player, but it appears that his knee collides with the Leicester keeper’s head and he’s not moving at all afterwards:

Schmeichel substituted at half-time for Denmark. Took a heavy knock to the head in the first half. #LCFC pic.twitter.com/OrbUjBIsiA — Jordan Blackwell (@JrdnBlackwell) November 15, 2020

Pictures from UEFA Nations League

This will immediately evoke memories of Stephen Hunt and Petr Cech when they had a similar collision a few years ago and it’s horrible to see.

There hasn’t been any official updates on his status and obviously he was subbed off, so fingers crossed that he’s okay.