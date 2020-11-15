Menu

(Video) Hugo Lloris makes flying wonder save to deny Portugal in Nations League

Tottenham FC
Posted by

France’s number-one Hugo Lloris made a wonder save during last night’s Nations League match against Portugal.

The Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper leapt to France’s rescue late in the match’s second-half as the experienced World Cup winner pulled off a superb one-handed save.

Lloris was quick to equal rival Joao Moutinho’s rocket of an effort as the Frenchman rose highest to palm the ball away from his goal.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Lloris’ goal saving heroics meant to game remained 1-0 to France which is eventually how it ended.

