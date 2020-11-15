Video: Jack Grealish shows his class for England with a delightful touch and turn vs Belgium

There was a feeling that Jack Grealish may have to leave Aston Villa if he wanted to get serious chances for England, but his performances this season and inclusion in recent games by Gareth Southgate has shown that wasn’t the case.

He looks perfectly at home at international level and he’s showing he has the class to leave some very good players looking foolish.

This little touch and turn against Belgium tonight was just a small example, but it’s still delightful to watch:

Grealish obviously saw Walsh in action today, nice try Jack ? pic.twitter.com/545fjeOxWM — Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) November 15, 2020

Jack Grealish you naughty boy ? pic.twitter.com/reh7uGayL9 — England Football Fans (@EnglidsAway) November 15, 2020

Pictures from UEFA Nation’s League