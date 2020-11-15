Video: Jeff Hendrick sees red for Ireland after a desperate all-or-nothing lunge on Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts

You can always tell from a player’s reaction if they deserve a red card, and Jeff Hendrick has guilt written all over his face here.

Ireland were pushing for a late equaliser as Tyler Roberts intercepted a ball to launch a late counter attack, and it left Hendrick in all-or-nothing situation.

The way he slides in means that he’s either getting the ball or wiping the man out, and it turns out he was just too late on the challenge and it’s a pretty obvious red card:

Pictures from UEFA Nations League