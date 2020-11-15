Video: Liverpool star Sadio Mane outmuscles defender to score late winner for Senegal vs Guinea-Bissau

In the 81st minute of today’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea-Bissau, Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane showed his relentless side to score the winning goal for Senegal.

Mane had the ball on the left-wing, with the forward then playing a clever one-two with one of his teammates.

A Guinea-Bissau defender looked to have intercepted and shut down the chance before Mane outmuscled the ace and slid down to poke the ball into the back of the net.

Mane’s goal ensured a win for Senegal, keeping them at the top of their qualifying group.

Mane made up for his earlier miss with this strike. It’s been a good set of fixtures for Liverpool’s African stars today, with Naby Keita scoring a lovely goal for Guinea.

Sadio Máne battling hard and scoring another goal for Senegal

Pictures from RTS and beIN Sports.

Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool fans will absolutely love to see this, pure dedication and grit from Mane.