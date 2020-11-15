Video: Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum scores his second for Holland vs Bosnia after wonderful team move sparked by brilliant Frenkie de Jong run

Just seven minutes after capping off a tidy team move to fire Holland into the lead, Georginio Wijnaldum was on hand to extend his country’s advantage in their Nations League tie against Bosnia.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong picked up the ball in his own defensive third before charging forward, showing off his brilliant ability to spark opportunities with lung-busting runs.

After De Jong was done with leaving club teammate Miralem Pjanic well behind his tracks, he slipped the ball into Memphis Depay on the left-wing.

Depay took a touch before floating a dangerous cross towards the far post, Steven Berghuis headed the ball across goal and Wijnaldum was on hand to tap the ball into the back of the net.

Total football is still very much the play for the Netherlands’ national team.