Video: Liverpool’s Naby Keita punishes Chad as he intercepts a pass and thunders Guinea 1-0 up

It’s a shame that the videos emerging from the AFCON qualifiers tend to be of poor quality, because we’ve already seen some wonderful games and moments of brilliance so far during the international break.

The latest comes from Liverpool’s Naby Keita as he punished a poor pass from a Chad player to thump Guinea in front this afternoon:

Pictures from AFCON qualifying

A win would be huge for Guinea as it would pile the pressure on their nearest challengers Mali in the group, and you can see what it means to the players.

