Video: Man United’s David de Gea shows off his strong wrists in Spain training with impressive stops from Marco Asensio

Manchester United FC
For years David de Gea was revered for his incredible reflexes and strong wrists to keep out anything that would come his way, but he had started to deteriorate into “poppadum wrists” territory in recent seasons as shots would simply go through him.

He’s been showing off with some impressive saves in training with Spain, and Real Madrid star Marco Asensio was denied on two occasions with some solid stops from de Gea:

The first stop is a regulation one and questions will be asked if that goes in, but the second save is very impressive indeed.

