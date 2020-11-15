(Video) Paul Pogba misses sitter during last night’s Nations League match against Portugal

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba was back in action during last night’s Nations League match, however, despite being publicly backed by international manager Didier Deschamps, the star playmaker didn’t have the best of games.

Pogba, 27, has come under fire in recent weeks due to his ongoing poor form for club side United, however, if his performance last night is anything to go by, it’s no wonder why.

The talented midfielder had the perfect chance to double his country’s lead as he ran through and was clear on goal, but Pogba failed to make a proper connection with the ball.

Team-mate Adrian Rabiot could not have delivered a better ball into the box, unfortunately, Pogba was unable to convert despite making a decent late run into the box.

Fortunately for Deschamps, Pogba’s horror miss did not effect the game’s outcome as France narrowly saw off Portugal 1-0.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports