Video: Romelu Lukaku denies Harry Kane a certain goal for England with brilliant headed clearance for Belgium

Former Premier League striker Romelu Lukaku denied Harry Kane an instant equaliser for England with a superb headed clearance for Belgium.

Roberto Martinez’s side took the lead just moments earlier through Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, and it looked as though we were right on the way to being back on level terms if it wasn’t for Lukaku.

After the Three Lions whipped a corner in from the right side, Harry Kane got in front of Jason Denayer before aiming a header towards goal.

The ball looked like it had escaped the mammoth reach of Thibaut Courtois, but Lukaku was on hand to stop a certain goal as he nodded the ball away.

Off the line! Harry Kane so close to an equaliser but his header is cleared off the line by Romelu Lukaku.

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

England’s best chance of scoring seems like it will come from a set-piece at this moment in time.