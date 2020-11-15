Menu

Video: Smart run sees Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum score for Holland vs Bosnia

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has set the perfect tone as Netherlands captain, with the star opening the scoring for Frank de Boer’s side early on against Bosnia.

In a wonderful team move, Holland shifted the ball to the right-wing from the left, with Memphis Depay picking out the run of Denzel Dumfries.

The right-back showed his attacking quality with a touch before slotting the ball into the middle of the box, then came Wijnaldum’s show of brilliance.

The Liverpool star used a darting run to move to the left and punish a Bosnia defender for pressing the ball, leaving Wijnaldum free to slot the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Pictures from L’Equipe.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool’s Naby Keita punishes Chad as he intercepts a pass and thunders Guinea 1-0 up
Ex-chief admits that Barcelona opted against Kylian Mbappe signing as Ousmane Dembele was seen as more of a ‘team’ player
Video: Astonishing open goal miss from Liverpool’s Sadio Mane for Senegal

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Wijnaldum can show this kind of clinical touch for them as well.

More Stories Bosnia football denzel dumfries Georginio Wijnaldum Holland football

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.