Video: Smart run sees Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum score for Holland vs Bosnia

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has set the perfect tone as Netherlands captain, with the star opening the scoring for Frank de Boer’s side early on against Bosnia.

In a wonderful team move, Holland shifted the ball to the right-wing from the left, with Memphis Depay picking out the run of Denzel Dumfries.

The right-back showed his attacking quality with a touch before slotting the ball into the middle of the box, then came Wijnaldum’s show of brilliance.

The Liverpool star used a darting run to move to the left and punish a Bosnia defender for pressing the ball, leaving Wijnaldum free to slot the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

G?L de Paises Bajos ??

A los 6' Wijnaldum

?? Paises Bajos 1 – 0 Bosnia ??#NationsLeaguepic.twitter.com/RmRWlYZdGI — El Forastero (@ElForastero1982) November 15, 2020

Pictures from L’Equipe.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Wijnaldum can show this kind of clinical touch for them as well.