Video: Tielemans fires Belgium into the lead vs England with a strike in off the post from distance

Most of the England squad should be pretty familiar with Youri Tielemans by now, so they’ll know it’s not a fantastic idea to give him space to shoot from the edge of the area.

Eric Dier gets caught out as he tries to play a progressive ball into the England front line, and it works his way to Lukaku who lays it off for Tielemans to fire it home.

It’s hard to tell if Pickford deserves some blame here because it does look like he should be doing better, but the deflection just takes it away from him.

