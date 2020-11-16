‘Absolutely everybody is done with him!’ Loads of Man United fans react to Paul Pogba’s recent comments

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is never far away from the headlines, but his latest comments whilst away on international duty could well be the final straw for most United fans.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano releases full details of Raul Jimenez summer saga

Pogba, 27, rejoined United in 2016 from Juventus after departing the Reds’ youth academy four-years prior as the Frenchman’s ‘homecoming’ cost the club a whopping £94.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival back at Old Trafford, Pogba has been directly involved in 68 goals in 175 matches in all competitions, but now operating in a much deep role, you would expect those numbers to widen even further.

Given the 27-yer-old’s huge price-tag and relentlessly inconsistent performances, the French World Cup winner has always come under intense criticism with his long-term future continually speculated.

Currently on international duty, the United midfielder has shocked fans once again after speaking to French media and slamming his United team-mates.

Paul Pogba to RTL: “This is a period I’ve never experienced in my career. The French national team is a breath of fresh air… we are very happy to come here. It’s not the same as with the club. We all group together, it is magical”. [@GFFN] ??? #MUFC #France #Pogba — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 15, 2020

In light of the midfielder’s decision to go in hard on the club and his team-mates, fans have been quick to take to their social media to give their thoughts, here are some of the best ones.

Can’t wait for Pogba to leave and take all the plastics with him, not world class pic.twitter.com/4XfKoCtoDh — oscr (@oscrggmu) November 16, 2020

All he adds is a headache to the team selection which is not warranted by his form or ability compared to what we have at the moment, same story every transfer window should be gone next summer — David O’Connell (@Davidoc100) November 16, 2020

The breath of fresh air didn’t improve his performances much — Arthur (@Nickser_36) November 15, 2020

Pogba never takes responsibilty for Pogbas form or actions, When was the last time he scored 10 in a season — MARCHANT KEITH (@MARCHANTK) November 15, 2020

Absolutely everybody is done with him — Patrick O Callaghan (@pa_callaghan) November 15, 2020