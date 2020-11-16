Menu

‘Absolutely everybody is done with him!’ Loads of Man United fans react to Paul Pogba’s recent comments

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is never far away from the headlines, but his latest comments whilst away on international duty could well be the final straw for most United fans.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano releases full details of Raul Jimenez summer saga

Pogba, 27, rejoined United in 2016 from Juventus after departing the Reds’ youth academy four-years prior as the Frenchman’s ‘homecoming’ cost the club a whopping £94.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival back at Old Trafford, Pogba has been directly involved in 68 goals in 175 matches in all competitions, but now operating in a much deep role, you would expect those numbers to widen even further.

Given the 27-yer-old’s huge price-tag and relentlessly inconsistent performances, the French World Cup winner has always come under intense criticism with his long-term future continually speculated.

Currently on international duty, the United midfielder has shocked fans once again after speaking to French media and slamming his United team-mates.

More Stories / Latest News
Sergio Ramos willing to sacrifice €36m in guaranteed wages to stay at Real Madrid with lucrative PSG offer already prepared
Man United plan on offering Paul Pogba new contract in shocking new claims from Fabrizio Romano
Video: Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka beats Kevin De Bruyne with neat skill during Belgium-England clash

In light of the midfielder’s decision to go in hard on the club and his team-mates, fans have been quick to take to their social media to give their thoughts, here are some of the best ones.

More Stories Paul Pogba

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Emmanuel says:
    November 16, 2020 at 10:30 am

    On match days, i get pissed immidiatey i see pogba in the starting XI, i want him gone, he brings nothing but bad energy.

    Reply
  2. Popeson josh says:
    November 16, 2020 at 10:55 am

    He is a catalyst, rebel, not a team player, arrogant, egoist, he lack manner, he has no passion for the club,…….he should leave with immediate effect…he’s not bigger than the club…

    Reply
  3. Emmanuel says:
    November 16, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Can he just from the international duty stay off the team, so he doesn’t come back again?

    Reply
  4. Thulani says:
    November 16, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Cowards runs away, be a man Paul,take the blame for your poor form, am starting to believe that he fake injuries. no manager will welcome you anywhere your mentality.it should about you but the team.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.