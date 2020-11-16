Arsenal midfielder tests positive for coronavirus days after Mohamed Salah news emerged

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has tested positive for COVID-19, the Egyptian Football Association have confirmed, as Goal report.

Elneny has emerged as an important figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad, with his performance alongside Thomas Partey during the Gunners’ 1-0 victory at Old Trafford perhaps his best in an Arsenal shirt to date.

However, it looks as though he will be unavailable for selection as Arsenal travel travel to Leeds at the weekend, as Goal report the Egyptian Football Association’s confirmation that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Egyptian FA has confirmed that Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny has tested positive for coronavirus Get well soon ? pic.twitter.com/d4wW3fFqDh — Goal (@goal) November 16, 2020

This comes soon after (as the BBC report) Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah tested positive for the virus. It remains to be seen if the two cases are directly linked or if there is a further outbreak within the Egyptian camp.

It’s rotten news for Arsenal and Arteta, though, with Elneny now being forced to self-isolate and render himself unavailable for selection. It remains to be seen how he will plug his gap in his absence.

While Elneny is an undoubtedly talented midfielder, it’s hard to argue that Salah is the harder player to replace. Jurgen Klopp will be sat at home pulling his hair out.

More importantly, though, let’s hope they both get well soon.