Approach made: Arsenal open talks over midfielder transfer with player eager for PL move

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare over a potential transfer.

The 21-year-old has long looked a fine talent with his impressive displays in Ligue 1, and he’s been linked with big clubs in the past.

Arsenal now seem to be stepping up their pursuit of Soumare, though AC Milan are also mentioned as having made an approach for the player…

Arsenal could have a crucial edge in this transfer battle, however, as Soumare is said to favour a move to the Premier League as the next step in his career.

Soumare could undoubtedly strengthen Arsenal’s midfield, which still seems to be lacking strength and quality despite the summer signing of Thomas Partey.

Mikel Arteta may well view Soumare as an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, while loaned-out flops like Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi may also soon need replacing.