(Photos) Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fires warning to Gambia after being stranded at airport

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired a warning of sorts to Gambia after being stranded at an airport for hours.

The Gabon international is preparing to lead his country out against Gambia in an AFCON qualifier, and it’s clear he’s now even more fired up to perform against them…

This follows Aubameyang being stuck at the airport for what looks like a long time as he posted a few tweets about his frustration.

The Arsenal captain now won’t have as much time to rest and prepare for the game, and some Gunners fans may be concerned about his fitness during this extremely intensive fixture schedule…