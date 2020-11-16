Arsenal star hits out at African Football Confederation on Instagram after night on airport floor

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to Instagram to hit out at the African Football Confederation in wake of his country’s 2-1 defeat to Gambia.

As reported by ESPN, Aubameyang and his Gabonese teammates were forced to spend the night before the game on the floor of the airport after they were informed that they were not allowed to leave.

.@Aubameyang7 and his Gabon teammates were stuck at the airport in Gambia for over six hours after landing for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. They eventually left at 6am, just 10 hours before kick off ? pic.twitter.com/0ZJpulM0qQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 16, 2020

That is, obviously, not the best way to prepare for a significant football match, with Gabon being defeated 2-1 by Gambia, unsurprisingly, considering they were all sleep deprived and presumably pretty grumpy.

Aubameyang has now taken to Instagram to lash out at the African Football Confederation for the role they played in the mix-up that led to Gabon being denied exit from the airport.

He sent out the below post on his Instagram account, with the emoji he’s used at the end speaking volumes about the Arsenal striker’s thoughts on the matter…