‘He’ll be a huge success’ – Chelsea £72M flop backed to turn it around by ex-Blues stopper

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has insisted that Kepa Arrizabalaga can turn his career around during an interview with talkSPORT.

Begovic signed for Chelsea after their Premier League title triumph in 2015, serving as deputy to Thibaut Courtois until departing to Bournemouth on 2017.

Soon after he opted to walk out the Stamford Bridge exit door, Arrizabalaga, Courtois’ replacement, was signed from Athletic Bilbao for what talkSPORT report to be a £72M fee.

As we well know, Arrizabalaga has not lived up to that inflated figure, already having been replaced by the Blues by new number one stopper Edouard Mendy – who looks like a catch (pardon the pun).

Despite Arrizabalaga now been out in the cold, Begovic believes that he could still have a bright future ahead of him. He’s quoted by talkSPORT saying:

“But can Kepa still prove everybody wrong? Possibly.”

“I think Kepa is a really good goalkeeper, he played really well in Spain before his move to Chelsea and it’s obviously been a bit of a tricky time for him.”

“He’s got really good quality and I’m sure he’ll be a huge success, whether it’s at Chelsea or somewhere else.”

“When you have that quality it’s only going to be matter of time before things turn around for him again in a positive way.”

The goalkeeper Kepa was at Bilbao must still be in there somewhere, but it seems unlikely that we’re going to see him at Chelsea. A move away could be the only way to kick-start his career.