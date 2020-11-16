England boss Gareth Southgate provides update on injured Chelsea star

England manager Gareth Southgate has provided an update Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell after he had to go off due to an injury in the 2-0 defeat to Belgium.

The Blues ace started for England in their Nations League loss to Belgium last night, and he’s the latest big name to pick up a knock after this intense start to the 2020/21 season.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a lot of games having to be rescheduled due to last season finishing late, and it’s resulted in a heavily packed fixture list that seems to be taking its toll on players.

Liverpool have been hit particularly hard by this so far, but now Chelsea fans may have some cause for concern over summer signing Chilwell.

The England international has started brightly at Stamford Bridge and isn’t a player CFC will want to be without for too long, but Southgate couldn’t provide much certainty on the situation as he issued an update.

“He had some sort of issue with his back that he was complaining about and he didn’t feel he could carry on,” Southgate is quoted by the Metro.

“Outside of that I can’t give you any detail at the moment.”