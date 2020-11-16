According to the Mirror, Hertha Berlin sporting director Michael Preetz had told German publication Kicker that Matteo Guendouzi’s arrival on loan has ‘enriched’ the club.

Guendouzi was fell out of favour at Arsenal due to his shocking antics in the 2-1 defeat against Brighton, which came in the second game of the restart last season.

The 21-year-old clearly didn’t impress Mikel Arteta with his reaction to the bust-up with compatriot Neal Maupay, as this was the last time that Guendouzi featured for the Gunners.

The central midfielder did not make a single matchday squad after that point so it was hardly surprising to see that a season-long loan move to the Bundesliga outfit was sanctioned.

Here’s what Preetz had to say on the midfielder’s impact so far:

“Three months ago, Matteo’s loan signing wasn’t possible, but it was at the beginning of October.”

“We are happy that he is here and that he enriched our game from the start. We’ll see everything else next summer.”

“How the prices will develop by then and what Arsenal are planning then, nobody can say today.”

Guendouzi’s debut for the German outfit was delayed after he tested positive for Covid-19, but he’s since recovered and appeared in the side’s two Bundesliga games before the international break.

The France Under-21s talent made his debut off the bench in the draw against Wolfsburg before starting in defensive midfield for the 3-0 win against Augsburg.

Preetz’ comments on a permanent transfer may offer Arsenal some hope in cashing in on the misfit if that is their plan next summer.

Hertha’s chief suggested that a possible permanent move would rest on how ‘prices’ develop in the summer market – almost 15 months after Covid-19 hit mainland Europe hard.