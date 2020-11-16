Manchester United transfer target’s release clause changes to €40million

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Braga defender David Carmo, whose release clause has just gone up.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils are joined by one of their Premier League big six rivals in eyeing up Carmo, who could be signed if a club triggers his €40million buy-out clause.

This has just gone up from €20m after the 21-year-old signed a new contract with Braga, according to The Athletic, but it still looks perfectly affordable for a club like Man Utd.

United could do with strengthening in defence in the near future, with Harry Maguire not always looking at his best in his time at Old Trafford so far.

Much of that could be down to the lack of a quality partner alongside him, with doubts over the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly as long-term solutions for United.

Carmo is inexperienced and unproven, but looks like a huge prospect for the future and like a player top clubs are sure to continue to keep an eye on.

MUFC may have to move quick if they are to win the race for his signature in the near future.