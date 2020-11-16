Manchester United target Pochettino tipped to sign Tottenham star at his next club

Manchester United could end up with Dele Alli as well as Mauricio Pochettino if they end up hiring the former Tottenham manager any time soon.

The Argentine was recently linked strongly with Man Utd by the Manchester Evening News, who reported that the Red Devils had approached him amid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggles.

Pochettino did superb work during his time at Tottenham, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if he were to be keen to raid his former club once he returns to management.

Alli ended up being a key player for Spurs under Pochettino, though he’s currently struggling to make the same impact under Jose Mourinho.

The England international could do well to pursue a change of scene and get a fresh start elsewhere, and at his best he could certainly be an important player for a club like United.

Pundit Kevin Phillips thinks Pochettino could go after Alli at his next club, though he didn’t name United specifically.

“You would have thought he would try and sign Dele (at his next club),” Phillips told Football Insider.

“From what I have seen of him I would certainly not compare him to those players. I will not argue with Pochettino because he has worked with Dele day in, day out for a number of years.

“But for me, he has not done it consistently enough for Tottenham. Things are not quite happening for him at Spurs right now and if he is to move on you would have to say that wherever Pochettino goes he would look to sign Dele Alli.”