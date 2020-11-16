Didier Deschamps addresses concerns over Anthony Martial’s form

France manager Didier Deschamps has addressed concerns over Manchester United striker Anthony Martial’s recent dip in form.

Martial, 24, joined United from Monaco in 2015 in a move which cost the Red Devils a whopping £54m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since the Frenchman’s arrival at Old Trafford he has featured in a total of 229 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in 117 goals.

However, despite boasting a decent goal scoring record, the 25-year-old has come under fire in recent times after enduring a dip in form which has seen the Frenchman fail to score in the Premier League so far this season.

Martial has featured in four Premier League matches after being forced to serve a ban due to a harsh sending off against Tottenham Hotspur.

Currently away on international duty, France manager Deschamps has addressed growing concerns over his striker’s form.

Martial was last in action during his country’s 1-0 win over Portugal, but again, Martial struggled to get on the scoresheet, with the only goal of the game coming from defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Speaking live to French media outlet TF1, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, Deschamps said: “He lacked in finishing – it seemed a little bit clumsy.

“But sincerely, having watched the moments again, it came down to small margins.

“He is part of the group of players who have not been here for a long period of time, but he has changed during this period, on the pitch and off of it.

“With years, he has also gained maturity. He is much more determined – he already had quality. Things are more concrete.

“I feel a bit unfortunate for him because he was not rewarded with a goal [against Portugal] but he is very promising.”