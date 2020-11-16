Emmanuel Adebayor played key role in Thomas Partey’s transfer to Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor reportedly played a key role in Thomas Partey’s decision to join the Gunners earlier this year.

Adebayor, 36, is a controversial figure on the red side of London after his £26.1m move to Manchester City in 2009 led to his infamous pitch-long celebration.

However, according to the Ghanaian forward, he played an integral role in defensive midfielder Partey’s decision to join Arsenal over the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United during the summer.

Partey, 27, joined Mikel Arteta’s side in the summer from Atletico Madrid after choosing to activate the midfielder’s £45m release clause, as per Transfermarkt.

Since the elite midfielder’s arrival in London, he has already had a huge impact even though he has made just five appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal’s new industrious midfielder looks to be the missing piece to Arteta’s midfield puzzle and Partey has arguably grown to become one of the first names on the team-sheet.

According to Adebayor, the former striker offered Partey some invaluable advice which ultimately led to the midfielder choosing to join Arsenal.

Speaking on YouTube at an event in Ghana, as quoted by Goal, Adebayor said: “He told me that some clubs in England namely Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and others have shown interest in him and he needs advice.

“I advised him to go to Arsenal because I have had the opportunity to play there and I think it will be good for his development.

“Arsenal is more than a club, it is a family and I’m impressed with his performances so far in the Premier League.”