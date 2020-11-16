Chelsea pursuing transfer of world class forward that points to interesting tactical move by Lampard

Chelsea are the latest club to be linked with a potential transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund striking sensation Erling Haaland.

The 20-year-old has exploded onto the scene in the last 18 months or so with some stunning scoring figures for both Dortmund and previous club Red Bull Salzburg, and he’s sure to earn himself another big move before too long.

According to Don Balon, Chelsea are the latest team to be taking a look at Haaland as manager Frank Lampard considers a slightly surprising tactical move.

The Blues boss signed Timo Werner during the summer but has often used the striker out wide, with Don Balon suggesting he plans to make that a permanent move after being impressed with his performances there.

This, however, would see Chelsea enter the market for a centre-forward once again, with Don Balon noting that the west Londoners could do with an upgrade on the unconvincing Tammy Abraham.

Haaland is certainly in a whole different league in that department, with the Norway international scoring 27 goals in just 29 appearances for Dortmund, following his superb record of 29 goals in 27 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg.

Chelsea would do well to bring this top talent to Stamford Bridge, but they’ll surely face plenty of competition for his signature.

Manchester City have just been linked with Haaland by 90min, while he’s also previously been linked with Manchester United by ABC.

Some CFC supporters may question the logic in moving a top player like Werner out wide, however, with Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi also all fine options in that position.