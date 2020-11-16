Fabrizio Romano releases full details of Raul Jimenez summer saga

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez was the subject of much summer speculation surrounding where his long-term future may lie. According to recent reports the striker was on the radar of both Juventus and Manchester United but it has now been revealed that Wolves’ huge asking price stopped all interest dead in it’s tracks.

READ MORE: England boss Gareth Southgate provides update on injured Chelsea star

Jimenez, 29, joined Wolves from Benfica two-years ago, initially on-loan before making his switch permanent last season in a deal worth £34.2m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in England’s top-flight, the Mexican marksman has emerged as one of the country’s most prolific forwards after he has been directly involved in 66 goals in 108 matches in all competitions.

However, according to the man himself, Jimenez’s clinical nature caught the eye of some of football’s biggest clubs including United and Serie A champions Juventus.

Speaking to TUDN, as quoted by Goal, the 29-year-old said: “One day I woke up and Juventus wanted me, another Manchester United and what I know is that there were approaches made. But an agreement was never reached and nothing was close. I’m very happy at Wolves.

“The truth is I am very happy in Wolverhampton. It’s never wrong to be in a place where you are well but they know that I am not satisfied [with my form], I always look for more.

“It (a move) did not happen this time. If it happens at some point then it will have to be what is best for me, for Wolves and the team that I join. But I am very happy at Wolves and being considered a very important player.”

The most recent update in the interesting summer saga comes from leading journalist Fabrizio Romano who has revealed some interesting details from the interest gathered in him.

Commenting on Calcio Mercato, Romano said: “Jimenez is not lying.

“Juventus took action on several strikers at the same time to avoid being caught unprepared.

“The Jimenez operation did not take off because Wolverhampton immediately asked for €80 million (£71m), a fixed amount without discounts, especially without particularly facilitated payment methods.

“In the future, who knows.”