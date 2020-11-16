England boss Gareth Southgate hoping for lawmaker intervention before situation turns nasty

The Mirror‘s back page for Tuesday focuses on England manager Gareth Southgate’s concerns over players being ran into the ground.

This is a season like no other, with the season barely ending before it began, and fixture congestion both on a domestic and international level to a degree which we haven’t seen before.

Players are struggling, managers are complaining, and now Southgate’s got himself involved.

The Mirror shared their back page for Tuesday on Twitter and it’s primary focus is Southgate’s insistence that football’s law makers shouldn’t wait for something ‘nasty’ to happen to player(s) before intervening.

It isn’t an ideal situation for anyone involved, least the players, but it’s difficult to imagine exactly what can be done to help them in the midst of a season which we’re lucky to see going ahead.

It would be interesting to see some creative and potentially plausible solutions put forward by those making the complaints, rather than asking the football bosses to produce one from thin air.