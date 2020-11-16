With England not quite setting the world alight in their last few games, pundits and ex-players are queuing up to lambast Gareth Southgate.

After coming so close to a first World Cup final since 1966 in 2018, the Three Lions have slowly, but surely begun to look like a shadow of their former selves.

As manager, Southgate will surely accept he has to carry the can, however, one of his former players at Middlesbrough, Mido, appears to have seen this exact scenario playing out.

“England need a proper manager. They are wasting their time with Southgate,” he said via a series of Twitter posts highlighted by football.london.

“It’s true he always says the right things in the media and probably that’s why he kept his job for so long but believe me, he is stuttering every time things go wrong at half-time. Players feel his fear!

“I remember him at Middlesbrough, he was scared to death when we were fighting relegation. True, it was his first job, but these things never change.

“If you are scared of losing a football match, you will always be scared of losing a football match!! And players can always feel it.”

Mido, who also plied his trade at White Hart Lane with Tottenham Hotspur, intimated that the powers that be at the Football Association need look no further than North London for a manager that is truly fit for purpose.

“England got some top talents in their side, but they need a manager with a strong character, someone who can get them to enjoy themselves and play with no fear. I’m sorry but Southgate is not the man to do that,” Mido added.

“My advice to the FA is go and get Mourinho as your head coach and appoint Southgate as the FA chairman. They are both perfect for the job. Get Southgate away from the players as far as you can.”

Whether or not the Portuguese ends up coaching at international level at some stage is a moot point, however, the pressure is building on Southgate who really needs to get England out of the rut that they currently find themselves in.