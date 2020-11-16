Manchester City could reportedly be a candidate to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The prolific Norway international is one of the most exciting young forwards in the world at the moment, and 90min claim he’s one of City’s potential targets to eventually replace ageing front-man Sergio Aguero.

Haaland seems ideal for City’s needs if Aguero does move on any time soon, but this would represent bad news for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have also been strongly linked with Haaland in recent times by ABC, and it makes sense that they could also do with bringing in a top young striker in the near future.

United recently brought in veteran striker Edinson Cavani, but he seems likely to only be a short-term solution up front.

Meanwhile, Haaland would probably be viewed as an upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood after his quite incredible scoring record over the last year or so.

The 20-year-old has scored 27 goals in 29 games for Dortmund in all competitions, and this follows netting 29 times in 27 appearances for previous club Red Bull Salzburg.

With his best years ahead of him, Haaland could have a sensational career ahead of him and it would be great to see him in the Premier League.