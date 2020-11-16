Real Madrid are reportedly ready to try a swap deal to win the race for one of the most exciting young attacking players in world football.

The Spanish giants arguably never really replaced the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo when he left for Juventus in 2018, and it could take a major investment to help get them back to where they were.

Real also recently loaned out Gareth Bale and will have to think about a long-term successor to the ageing Karim Benzema, while Eden Hazard has also failed to settle and reach his best form at the Bernabeu.

According to Diario Gol, Madrid could be ready to try landing Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland, with Luka Jovic perhaps moving to the Bundesliga giants on loan as part of the move.

That could be fine business by Los Blancos, who would be offloading an unwanted player and securing a major upgrade in the process.

This could be bad news for Manchester United, however, who have been linked with Haaland by ABC in recent times, with the Norway international clearly a player who’d improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

United will soon need to think about signing a younger centre-forward after recently bringing in the ageing Edinson Cavani on a short-term basis, and Haaland could be ideal to lead the line for the club for many years to come.

Manchester City have also been linked with Haaland by 90min as it seems they’re considering their options for long-term replacements for Sergio Aguero.

Haaland’s superb scoring record suggests he could be perfect to come in as Aguero’s successor at the Etihad Stadium, so it will be interesting to see which of these big clubs can snap him up.