Injury concern sees Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson withdraw from England squad

England have announced that Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling have returned to Liverpool and Manchester City respectively for further assessment amid injury concerns.

Sterling did not feature in either of England’s games against Ireland or Belgium, whilst Henderson’s only outing for the Three Lions came against Roberto Martinez’s side last night.

Liverpool report that their club captain will undergo further assessment after Gareth Southgate suggested that Henderson was subbed off at halftime due to a ‘bit of tightness’.

This leaves England with a 22-man squad for their final game of the international break, a UEFA Nations League tie against Iceland on Wednesday night.

The Mirror report that Henderson suffered with a back problem, adding that the Reds are hopeful that both he and Andy Robertson will be available for the clash against Leicester on Sunday night.

Jurgen Klopp really can’t afford to be hit with any more injuries, especially to players that play a key role on the defensive side of the pitch.

The Reds were already without Virgil van Dijk due to a long-term knee injury heading into the international break – as well as Fabinho, summer signing Thiago Alcantara out and attack-minded midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Then came Joe Gomez’s serious knee injury in England training on Wednesday, so the Merseyside outfit just can’t deal with any more blows to key players.

Liverpool would find it extremely difficult against the Foxes, who sit top of the Premier League, if they also had to do without their experienced leader in Henderson and superstar full-back Robertson.